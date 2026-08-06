Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 26,997.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,368,407 shares of the company's stock worth $743,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $521,184,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,839,572 shares of the company's stock worth $790,934,000 after buying an additional 2,628,206 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 459.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company's stock worth $163,591,000 after buying an additional 1,392,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,830,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,615,382,000 after buying an additional 997,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ KMB opened at $112.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.26. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $137.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.73.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.21). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 143.92% and a net margin of 11.79%.The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark's quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio is currently 87.07%.

Key Stories Impacting Kimberly-Clark

Here are the key news stories impacting Kimberly-Clark this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted operating profit rose 6.2% year over year, supported by productivity savings, volume-plus-mix gains and gross-margin expansion. Adjusted EPS was $1.80, although results remained below analysts’ expectations. Kimberly-Clark second-quarter results

Second-quarter adjusted operating profit rose 6.2% year over year, supported by productivity savings, volume-plus-mix gains and gross-margin expansion. Adjusted EPS was $1.80, although results remained below analysts’ expectations. Positive Sentiment: Kimberly-Clark declared a quarterly dividend of $1.28 per share, reinforcing its income appeal with an indicated annualized yield of approximately 4.6%. Kimberly-Clark dividend announcement

Kimberly-Clark declared a quarterly dividend of $1.28 per share, reinforcing its income appeal with an indicated annualized yield of approximately 4.6%. Positive Sentiment: A plant-based fiber initiative could eventually reduce reliance on traditional wood fibers in paper towels, offering potential long-term manufacturing and sustainability benefits. Kimberly-Clark plant-based fiber initiative

A plant-based fiber initiative could eventually reduce reliance on traditional wood fibers in paper towels, offering potential long-term manufacturing and sustainability benefits. Neutral Sentiment: Management said the pending Kenvue acquisition remains on track to close by year-end, but investors will continue to assess the transaction’s execution risks and effect on leverage. Kimberly-Clark 2026 second-quarter presentation

Management said the pending Kenvue acquisition remains on track to close by year-end, but investors will continue to assess the transaction’s execution risks and effect on leverage. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of roughly $4.19 billion increased only 0.6% year over year and missed the $4.22 billion consensus estimate. Reported profit also declined, while adjusted EPS of $1.80 fell short of the $2.01 analyst consensus cited in the company coverage. Kimberly-Clark second-quarter sales report

Revenue of roughly $4.19 billion increased only 0.6% year over year and missed the $4.22 billion consensus estimate. Reported profit also declined, while adjusted EPS of $1.80 fell short of the $2.01 analyst consensus cited in the company coverage. Negative Sentiment: Kimberly-Clark lowered its 2026 sales and profit outlook, saying organic sales growth should trail weighted-average category growth by about 100 basis points. False social-media allegations regarding Huggies diaper quality significantly disrupted China sales and remain the main near-term overhang. Reuters report on Kimberly-Clark guidance

Kimberly-Clark lowered its 2026 sales and profit outlook, saying organic sales growth should trail weighted-average category growth by about 100 basis points. False social-media allegations regarding Huggies diaper quality significantly disrupted China sales and remain the main near-term overhang. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow maintained a Hold rating despite raising his price target to $104, citing near-term volatility and operational challenges. TD Cowen Kimberly-Clark rating

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Kimberly-Clark to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $117.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

Further Reading

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