Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,911 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,498,099 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,311,052,000 after acquiring an additional 242,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,352 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,252,839,000 after purchasing an additional 348,224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,696,192 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $713,866,000 after purchasing an additional 130,118 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,933,185 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $869,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,543 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,842,010 shares of the technology company's stock worth $729,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,456 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 83,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,837.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,806,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,986,271.85. This trade represents a 4.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 159.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $97.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.31.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CoStar Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $44.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CoStar Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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