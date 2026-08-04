Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC $CMCL

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL - Free Report) by 112.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,812 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 102,518 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.00% of Caledonia Mining worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCL. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,326 shares of the company's stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,617 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,933 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Caledonia Mining

In other news, Director July Ndlovu sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $343,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 229,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,938,039.91. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victor Gapare bought 11,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $219,725.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,455,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,910,781.40. This represents a 0.48% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $363.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.20 million. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 23.90%.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Caledonia Mining's payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC is a UK‐domiciled gold producer listed on the NYSE American under the ticker CMCL and on the London AIM market. The company's flagship asset is the Blanket gold mine, located near Gwanda in southwestern Zimbabwe. Blanket is a conventional underground and surface gold operation that includes a carbon‐in‐leach processing plant and tailings retreatment facilities, providing a structurally diverse resource base and established production infrastructure.

Caledonia acquired the Blanket mine in 2004, adding to its long operating history that traces back to the early 20th century.

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