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Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in IHS Holding Limited $IHS

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
IHS logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Arrowstreet Capital increased its IHS Holding stake by 42.3% in the first quarter, adding 768,286 shares to own 2.59 million shares worth approximately $21.3 million.
  • Institutional ownership stands at 17.54%, with several firms initiating or expanding positions, including HSBC Holdings, which purchased approximately $33.5 million of shares.
  • Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $8.38. IHS recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.20 and revenue of $415.4 million, both below analyst expectations.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of IHS.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS - Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,586,145 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 768,286 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.77% of IHS worth $21,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of IHS by 22.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,668 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in IHS during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS in the first quarter worth $1,375,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of IHS during the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of IHS in the 1st quarter worth $33,532,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised IHS from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IHS

IHS Trading Down 0.1%

IHS stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. IHS Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.73.

IHS (NYSE:IHS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.12). IHS had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,351.44%. The business had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.16 million.

IHS Company Profile

(Free Report)

IHS Inc develops source of information, insight and analytics in different areas of business. The Company's segments include Resources, Transportation and Consolidated Markets & Solutions. The Company's Resources segment includes its Energy and Chemicals product offerings. Its Transportation segment includes its Automotive; Maritime & Trade, and Aerospace, Defense & Security product offerings. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment includes its Product Design; Technology, Media & Telecom, and Economics & Country Risk product offerings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IHS (NYSE:IHS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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