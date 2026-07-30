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Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in Pearson, PLC $PSO

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Pearson logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Arrowstreet Capital increased its Pearson holdings by 72.5% in the first quarter, adding 691,339 shares to own 1.65 million shares valued at approximately $21.6 million.
  • Other institutional investors also expanded or initiated positions, though hedge funds and institutions collectively own only 2.14% of Pearson.
  • Pearson shares opened at $17.62, near the company’s 52-week high of $17.75. Analysts maintain a generally cautious outlook, with two Buy ratings and four Hold ratings, resulting in an overall “Hold” consensus.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO - Free Report) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645,461 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 691,339 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.27% of Pearson worth $21,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 952.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pearson by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company's stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Price Performance

Shares of PSO stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pearson, PLC has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSO. Weiss Ratings raised Pearson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pearson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on PSO

About Pearson

(Free Report)

Pearson plc is a global education company headquartered in London, England, with significant operations in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Tracing its roots back to 1844, Pearson evolved from its early beginnings into one of the world's leading providers of educational content, digital learning tools, and assessment services. The company's American subsidiary trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PSO.

Pearson's core business encompasses a broad portfolio of products and services for learners, educators, and institutions.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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