Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in Arhaus, Inc. $ARHS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS - Free Report) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,025 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 223,692 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.33% of Arhaus worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 19.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arhaus by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company's stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company's stock.

Arhaus Stock Up 4.8%

ARHS opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02. Arhaus had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $314.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $313.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Arhaus from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $9.50 to $7.25 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.58.

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Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus NASDAQ: ARHS is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings and décor. Since its founding in 1986 in northeastern Ohio, the company has built a reputation for curating unique, design-forward products that blend contemporary aesthetics with artisanal craftsmanship. Headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio, Arhaus operates a network of brick-and-mortar galleries across the United States alongside a robust e-commerce platform, serving customers from coastal metropolitan areas to interior regions.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of furniture categories—including sofas, dining tables, bedroom pieces and storage solutions—complemented by lighting fixtures, rugs, pillows, wall art and decorative accessories.

Further Reading

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