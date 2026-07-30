Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stake in Cimpress plc $CMPR

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR - Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,805 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 54,341 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.36% of Cimpress worth $24,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cimpress by 77.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,989 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,668 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth about $1,847,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cimpress from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Cimpress from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $111.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMPR

Cimpress Price Performance

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $97.62 on Thursday. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $106.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 1.79. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $96.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.44.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.24%.The business had revenue of $944.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cimpress

In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 19,251 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $1,789,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,895.04. The trade was a 49.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Edward Quinn sold 5,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $522,037.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,015,814.14. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,549. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cimpress

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

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