Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 277.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,446,959 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,678,747 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 0.8% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.44% of Palantir Technologies worth $1,528,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 42,173 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PLTR. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $190.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $83,562,180. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785 over the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $123.37 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The firm's 50 day moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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