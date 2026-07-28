Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 102,826 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $AUPH

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH - Free Report) TSE: AUP by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,284,368 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 102,826 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 2.55% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $48,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,590,135 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $25,363,000 after buying an additional 140,535 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,574,957 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $25,121,000 after buying an additional 91,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,869 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $24,047,000 after acquiring an additional 22,169 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 728.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,341,067 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,242,512 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 386,364 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH - Get Free Report) TSE: AUP last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $76.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 99.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Kevin Tang purchased 206,005 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $3,147,756.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,044,106 shares in the company, valued at $199,313,939.68. This trade represents a 1.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 814,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,455,129 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary molecule, voclosporin, is designed to selectively inhibit calcineurin and reduce inflammation associated with autoimmune responses. Aurinia operates research and development facilities in Canada and the United States, leveraging collaborations with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its clinical pipeline.

The company's lead product, voclosporin (marketed as LUPKYNIS), received approval from the U.S.

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