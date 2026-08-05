Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 200,774 Shares of COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Free Report) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,633 shares of the company's stock after selling 200,774 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.09% of COPT Defense Properties worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,127,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $476,154,000 after buying an additional 128,583 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,241,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $199,719,000 after acquiring an additional 406,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,862,294 shares of the company's stock worth $107,372,000 after acquiring an additional 296,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,149,130 shares of the company's stock worth $87,558,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,577,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,075,000 after purchasing an additional 131,287 shares in the last quarter.

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COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CDP opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $38.90.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $197.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.36 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. COPT Defense Properties's payout ratio is 88.89%.

Insider Transactions at COPT Defense Properties

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $126,994.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $123,141.14. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDP shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.25.

View Our Latest Report on COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

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