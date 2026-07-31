Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 229,678 Shares of Bausch + Lomb Corporation $BLCO

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO - Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 982,062 shares of the company's stock after selling 229,678 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.28% of Bausch + Lomb worth $15,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,249,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,776,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Bausch + Lomb by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,421 shares of the company's stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 90,529 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $16.00 target price on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bausch + Lomb from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLCO

Bausch + Lomb Stock Up 4.3%

BLCO stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. Bausch + Lomb Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. Bausch + Lomb's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb Corporation will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Bausch + Lomb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bausch + Lomb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 9.1% year over year to approximately $1.39 billion, exceeding the roughly $1.37 billion analyst consensus. EPS improved to $0.15-$0.16 from a loss of $0.18 a year earlier; one widely followed estimate showed EPS in line with expectations, while another showed a $0.01 miss. Bausch & Lomb Announces Q2 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 9.1% year over year to approximately $1.39 billion, exceeding the roughly $1.37 billion analyst consensus. EPS improved to $0.15-$0.16 from a loss of $0.18 a year earlier; one widely followed estimate showed EPS in line with expectations, while another showed a $0.01 miss. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to approximately $5.4 billion-$5.5 billion, with another report citing a range of $5.44 billion-$5.54 billion. The outlook is broadly consistent with, or slightly above, the approximately $5.47 billion FactSet forecast and reinforces confidence in continued growth. Bausch + Lomb Delivers Broad-Based Second-Quarter Growth

Management raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to approximately $5.4 billion-$5.5 billion, with another report citing a range of $5.44 billion-$5.54 billion. The outlook is broadly consistent with, or slightly above, the approximately $5.47 billion FactSet forecast and reinforces confidence in continued growth. Positive Sentiment: UBS initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $21 price target, implying substantial upside from the recent trading level. The new coverage may add institutional support and provides a bullish independent valuation signal. UBS Coverage Report

UBS initiated coverage with a rating and a $21 price target, implying substantial upside from the recent trading level. The new coverage may add institutional support and provides a bullish independent valuation signal. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call emphasized broad-based second-quarter growth, but management’s guidance remains close to analyst expectations rather than representing a major outlook upgrade. Bausch + Lomb Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call emphasized broad-based second-quarter growth, but management’s guidance remains close to analyst expectations rather than representing a major outlook upgrade. Negative Sentiment: Depending on the data provider, quarterly EPS was reported as $0.15, $0.01 below consensus. Bausch + Lomb also continues to post a negative net margin, which could limit enthusiasm despite improving earnings and revenue. Bausch + Lomb Earnings Report

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

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