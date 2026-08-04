Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 29,417 Shares of Sanofi $SNY

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,435 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,417 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 180.5% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 607 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Sanofi Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $40.89 and a 52-week high of $52.68. The stock has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SNY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanofi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Argus raised shares of Sanofi to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Sanofi from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut Sanofi from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $49.50.

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Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi NASDAQ: SNY is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

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