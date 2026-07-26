Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 326,426 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,495,426 shares of the company's stock after selling 326,426 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.77% of Dollar Tree worth $163,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dollar Tree by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore raised Dollar Tree from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dollar Tree from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $122.68.

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Dollar Tree Trading Up 2.4%

DLTR opened at $120.45 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.71 and a 1-year high of $142.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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