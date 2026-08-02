Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 335,376 Shares of Yalla Group Limited Sponsored ADR $YALA

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Yalla Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YALA - Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300,941 shares of the company's stock after selling 335,376 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.82% of Yalla Group worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YALA. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter valued at $14,053,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,516,319 shares of the company's stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 89,011 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Yalla Group by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,200,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 383,511 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Yalla Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 695,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 65,058 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Yalla Group by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 482,976 shares of the company's stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 226,139 shares during the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yalla Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of YALA stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $825.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. Yalla Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $9.29.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group NYSE: YALA operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform designed to connect users through live audio chat rooms, interactive voice channels and mobile gaming. Its core product, the Yalla app, allows participants in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to join real-time voice discussion groups, host audio shows and send virtual gifts. Through the PokerBROS brand, the company offers a mobile-first social poker platform featuring Texas Hold'em, Chinese Poker and other variants, enabling casual and competitive gaming among a growing user base.

Founded in 2016 and incorporated in the Cayman Islands, Yalla Group established its headquarters in Riyadh with additional offices in Dubai and Asia.

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