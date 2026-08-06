Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 3,474 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,095 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in Nordson were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nordson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,984 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $104,102,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $3,646,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,671,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,426,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $310.67 on Thursday. Nordson Corporation has a 12-month low of $209.63 and a 12-month high of $313.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.70.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $728.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Nordson's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $311.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NDSN

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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