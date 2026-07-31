Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 38,801 Shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,615 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,801 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.74% of Perdoceo Education worth $17,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 262,978 shares of the company's stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 19,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,800 shares of the company's stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,970,195 shares of the company's stock worth $110,521,000 after acquiring an additional 64,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In related news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $483,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,233,306. This represents a 28.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenda B. Gonzales sold 9,308 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $323,825.32. Following the sale, the director owned 48,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,416.82. The trade was a 16.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,193. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.70. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.70. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.91%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Perdoceo Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.160 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Perdoceo Education's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Perdoceo Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barrington Research set a $44.00 target price on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation NASDAQ: PRDO is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Perdoceo Education, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Perdoceo Education wasn't on the list.

While Perdoceo Education currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here