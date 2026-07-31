Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 67,551 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. $OXM

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,336 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 67,551 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 2.85% of Oxford Industries worth $16,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 44.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,507 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 127.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Oxford Industries from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $40.00.

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Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 30,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,380. This represents a 9.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 1.8%

OXM opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $570.54 million, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $51.61. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 2.65%.The business had revenue of $391.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. Oxford Industries's payout ratio is currently -106.06%.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men's and women's lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women's sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

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