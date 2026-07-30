Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 67,624 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. $ANAB

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB - Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,120 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 67,624 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.69% of AnaptysBio worth $27,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 5,864.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 54.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,164 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11,630.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,345 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

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AnaptysBio Stock Up 0.1%

ANAB opened at $52.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $72.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -48.28 and a beta of 0.68.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $25.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANAB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AnaptysBio from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Leerink Partners set a $90.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on AnaptysBio from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AnaptysBio from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANAB

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibody product candidates in immunology and inflammation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio leverages a proprietary somatic hypermutation platform to rapidly generate and refine human antibodies with optimized efficacy and safety profiles. The company's technology is designed to accelerate target validation and candidate selection across a range of immune-mediated conditions.

The company's pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing dermatological and inflammatory disorders.

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