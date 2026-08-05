Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 73,814 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. $PAC

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC - Free Report) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,009 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 73,814 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company's stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $220.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.01. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $206.91 and a 12 month high of $300.41.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $645.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $732.26 million. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 32.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from $312.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAC

About Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. NYSE: PAC, commonly known as GAP, is a leading airport operator in Mexico. Established in 1998 as part of the federal government’s airport privatization program, GAP holds long‐term concession agreements—typically 50 years—to manage, develop and operate airports under a public–private partnership model. Through these concessions, the company undertakes terminal expansions, runway maintenance and the modernization of navigation and security systems.

The company’s portfolio comprises 12 airports across Mexico’s Pacific and western regions, including major hubs such as Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán, as well as regional facilities in Aguascalientes, Morelia and La Paz.

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