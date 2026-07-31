Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 74,870 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. $AAT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT - Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,837 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 74,870 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.57% of American Assets Trust worth $17,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 262.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 5,717.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,154 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,774 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company's stock.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 1.1%

American Assets Trust stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $109.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.64 million. American Assets Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. American Assets Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 468.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAT shares. Weiss Ratings raised American Assets Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial properties across multiple asset classes. The company's holdings include retail centers, office buildings, multifamily communities and select hotel and resort properties. American Assets Trust pursues an integrated strategy combining proactive redevelopment, leasing initiatives and sustainable design to enhance asset value and drive long-term growth.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in San Diego, California, American Assets Trust has built a presence in key markets along the West Coast and select western U.S.

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