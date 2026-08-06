Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 92,752 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,978 shares of the company's stock after selling 92,752 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in Viking were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viking during the 4th quarter valued at $372,297,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Viking by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,048,357 shares of the company's stock worth $873,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,244 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking by 316.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426,297 shares of the company's stock worth $316,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Viking by 34,748.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,568,000 after buying an additional 1,806,920 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Viking in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,364,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

Get Viking alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Marnell sold 6,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $577,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 110,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,460,699. This represents a 5.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,166.

Viking Stock Performance

Shares of VIK opened at $108.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $55.55 and a 52 week high of $110.09.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Viking had a return on equity of 149.40% and a net margin of 18.00%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Viking from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Viking in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $95.00 price objective on Viking and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Viking in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Viking from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Viking

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Viking, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Viking wasn't on the list.

While Viking currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here