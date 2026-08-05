Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 99,991 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation $LINC

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC - Free Report) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,182 shares of the company's stock after selling 99,991 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.23% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,235 shares of the company's stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadtrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Steadtrust LLC now owns 30,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LINC shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $60.00 price objective on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.17.

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Insider Transactions at Lincoln Educational Services

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $792,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 60,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,972,647.70. This trade represents a 21.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Carney sold 3,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,201,872. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 95,070 shares of company stock worth $4,617,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.80% of the company's stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $56.34.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.66 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.830 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company's program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

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