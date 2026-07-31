Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Celanese Corporation $CE

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 254,761 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $16,756,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.23% of Celanese as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 100.0% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 896 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Celanese from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Celanese from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Celanese

Celanese Price Performance

CE opened at $44.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Celanese Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Celanese had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Celanese Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Celanese's payout ratio is currently -1.20%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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