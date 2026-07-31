Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Wabtec $WAB

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,034 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $17,002,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wabtec by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,965,503 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,700,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wabtec by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,040 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,634,609,000 after purchasing an additional 197,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366,157 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $928,249,000 after purchasing an additional 38,029 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,304,183 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $662,390,000 after purchasing an additional 116,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,003 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $528,503,000 after purchasing an additional 270,905 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total value of $285,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,158,047.50. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $903,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 55,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,610,617.68. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 16,834 shares of company stock worth $4,833,958 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wabtec Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE WAB opened at $292.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.02 and a 200-day moving average of $257.59. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $184.26 and a 1-year high of $306.64.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.16. Wabtec had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 10.59%.The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.600-10.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wabtec from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Wabtec from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $318.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wabtec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Wabtec from $284.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabtec presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $310.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on WAB

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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