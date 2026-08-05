Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 87,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,211,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.12% of YETI at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its position in shares of YETI by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 53,095 shares of the company's stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its holdings in YETI by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 41,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 648 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on YETI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YETI from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of YETI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of YETI from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Read Our Latest Report on YETI

YETI Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.72.

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $380.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.73 million. YETI had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.36%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company's portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI's products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

See Also

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