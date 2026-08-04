Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 226,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,610,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.09% of Zeta Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Zeta Global by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,195 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ZETA. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Zeta Global from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Zeta Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zeta Global

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zeta Global news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 7,500 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $149,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,461.50. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.74% of the company's stock.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The business's 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm's mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta's offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

Further Reading

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