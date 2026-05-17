ARS Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,268 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 169,572 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,907,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 350,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $95,802,000 after buying an additional 249,702 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,932 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,347,535 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $331,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $291.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $379.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $417.49 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $353.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.00. The company has a market capitalization of $203.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.00 and a 1-year high of $435.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total transaction of $3,979,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $74,623,245.58. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 24,199 shares of company stock worth $8,676,423 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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