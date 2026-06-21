ARS Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,489 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC's holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,568,117 shares of the technology company's stock worth $443,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,967 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,258,282 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $390,321,000 after acquiring an additional 53,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,716 shares of the technology company's stock worth $321,176,000 after purchasing an additional 69,857 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,048 shares of the technology company's stock worth $290,945,000 after purchasing an additional 978,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,439,666 shares of the technology company's stock worth $248,832,000 after purchasing an additional 248,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.00.

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BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $205.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.84 and a 1 year high of $241.82. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $207.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.87.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. BWX Technologies's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at $41,472,181.71. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,477. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

Further Reading

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