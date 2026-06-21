ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $8.62 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 559.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,550 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,157 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2%

International Business Machines stock opened at $249.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $212.34 and a 1-year high of $332.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.69 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised International Business Machines from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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