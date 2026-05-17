ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 15,439 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

ARS Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 15,439 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 4.5% of ARS Investment Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $76,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $606,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,023,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $505,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,773 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1,064.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $218,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,433 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,196,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $724.66 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $479.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.67. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $818.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $817.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.91.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 2.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $510.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $495.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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