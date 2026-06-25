Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,224 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $440.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $518.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.50 and a 1-year high of $562.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business's fifty day moving average price is $434.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Stories

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