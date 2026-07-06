Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG Stock Holdings Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 17,115 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 634 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company's stock.

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Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:AJG opened at $252.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.75 and a 1 year high of $319.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.23 and a 200-day moving average of $225.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company's revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s payout ratio is 45.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $266.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.12.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $618,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,819 shares in the company, valued at $9,850,714. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

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