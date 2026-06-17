Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New $148.98 Million Investment in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 895,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,980,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.53% of Astera Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 374.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total value of $56,064,793.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,079,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,214,489.08. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total transaction of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,161,256 shares of company stock worth $459,844,296 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ALAB opened at $361.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 244.40, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 3.94. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $247.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.34. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $398.13.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALAB. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Astera Labs

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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