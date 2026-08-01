ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited $ASA Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA - Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,114 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 52,401 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.69% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

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ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of ASA stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.01. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $83.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded ASA Gold and Precious Metals from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ASA Gold and Precious Metals presently has an average rating of "Buy".

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ASA Gold and Precious Metals Profile

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ASA, is a closed-end investment company dedicated to providing shareholders with targeted exposure to the precious metals sector. Established in 1959 and domiciled in Guernsey, the company aims to combine dividend income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified suite of gold, silver, platinum and palladium assets.

The firm’s core activities involve constructing and managing a portfolio that blends equity positions in precious metals mining companies with direct holdings of physical bullion.

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