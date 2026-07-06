Ascentis Independent Advisors Acquires 2,251 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Ascentis Independent Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors' holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,569 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $40,092,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $544.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $520.46 and a 200 day moving average of $569.22. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $571.00 to $582.00 in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $613.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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