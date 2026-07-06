Ascentis Independent Advisors Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Ascentis Independent Advisors grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 101.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,372 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after acquiring an additional 45,962 shares during the period. Ascentis Independent Advisors' holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 331,962 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,495 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 78,172 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 713,156 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $35,790,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,197,366 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $89,499,000 after purchasing an additional 639,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 697.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 471,127 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $19,189,000 after purchasing an additional 412,018 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $42.57 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average is $45.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $177.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.46%.The company had revenue of $34.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Verizon Communications from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.25 to $54.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ

Key Headlines Impacting Verizon Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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