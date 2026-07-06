Ascentis Independent Advisors Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $9,689,000. Gilead Sciences accounts for 0.7% of Ascentis Independent Advisors' portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $131.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $162.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.64. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. Gilead Sciences's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at $16,513,524.91. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,824,500. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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