Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Acquires 1,165 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. CLG LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the first quarter. CLG LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Bank grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 5,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI data-center expansion: AMD’s agreement with Core Scientific provides more than 500 megawatts of U.S. data-center capacity beginning in 2027, with the potential to expand to 2.5 gigawatts. Bernstein estimates the arrangement could generate roughly $14 billion in revenue over 15 years, helping address the infrastructure bottleneck facing AI-chip deployments. Core Scientific's AMD Deal Could Generate $14 Billion Over 15 Years

AMD’s agreement with Core Scientific provides more than 500 megawatts of U.S. data-center capacity beginning in 2027, with the potential to expand to 2.5 gigawatts. Bernstein estimates the arrangement could generate roughly $14 billion in revenue over 15 years, helping address the infrastructure bottleneck facing AI-chip deployments. Positive Sentiment: More bullish analyst views: Susquehanna raised its AMD price target from $450 to $500 and maintained a positive rating, citing improving server-CPU prospects ahead of second-quarter earnings. Wedbush separately lifted its target to $600, pointing to Microsoft and Anthropic partnerships as potential catalysts for a data-center growth acceleration. Susquehanna Just Upped Its Price Target on AMD Stock

Susquehanna raised its AMD price target from $450 to $500 and maintained a positive rating, citing improving server-CPU prospects ahead of second-quarter earnings. Wedbush separately lifted its target to $600, pointing to Microsoft and Anthropic partnerships as potential catalysts for a data-center growth acceleration. Positive Sentiment: AI demand narrative remains intact: An Anthropic developer’s comments about the need for more powerful CPUs reinforced expectations that AI workloads will require broader computing infrastructure beyond GPUs. AMD’s server-CPU market share and AI accelerator ambitions support the longer-term growth case. AMD Stock Rallies as Anthropic Highlights the Need for More Powerful CPUs

An Anthropic developer’s comments about the need for more powerful CPUs reinforced expectations that AI workloads will require broader computing infrastructure beyond GPUs. AMD’s server-CPU market share and AI accelerator ambitions support the longer-term growth case. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings are the next major test: AMD is scheduled to report second-quarter results on August 4. Investors will look for evidence that data-center growth, AI-chip demand and forward guidance can support elevated earnings expectations.

AMD is scheduled to report second-quarter results on August 4. Investors will look for evidence that data-center growth, AI-chip demand and forward guidance can support elevated earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risks remain: Analysts caution that AMD’s high valuation depends on aggressive growth over the next two years. The stock’s recent pullback, competition from Nvidia and Chinese chipmakers, and the possibility that AI spending expectations are already priced in could limit further gains. The Growth That Has To Land For Advanced Micro Devices Stock to Make Sense

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $579.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities restated a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $529.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 13.0%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $485.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.22 and a 12-month high of $584.73. The company has a market capitalization of $791.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.14 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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