Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,673 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Adobe by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 49,927 shares of the software company's stock valued at $12,136,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Encore Global Management LP bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $3,233,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,724,102 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,148,335,000 after acquiring an additional 53,424 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the software company's stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 29.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Adobe Stock Up 5.7%

ADBE stock opened at $263.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.12 and a twelve month high of $370.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.51 per share, with a total value of $1,945,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 17,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,434,074.05. This represents a 130.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adobe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $271.30.

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Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: FTC approval removes a key deal risk: U.S. regulators granted early approval for Adobe’s acquisition of Topaz Labs, a developer of AI-powered image-enhancement tools. The clearance reduces antitrust uncertainty and allows Adobe to advance the transaction, strengthening its creative-AI product portfolio. FTC Grants Early Approval for Adobe’s Acquisition of Topaz Labs

U.S. regulators granted early approval for Adobe’s acquisition of Topaz Labs, a developer of AI-powered image-enhancement tools. The clearance reduces antitrust uncertainty and allows Adobe to advance the transaction, strengthening its creative-AI product portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Topaz Labs deal reinforces the AI growth narrative: Investors appear to view the acquisition as a way for Adobe to add specialized image-quality and enhancement capabilities to its broader creative ecosystem. The deal supports the thesis that rising AI-generated content could increase demand for professional editing, verification and workflow tools. Why Is Adobe Stock Climbing Today

Investors appear to view the acquisition as a way for Adobe to add specialized image-quality and enhancement capabilities to its broader creative ecosystem. The deal supports the thesis that rising AI-generated content could increase demand for professional editing, verification and workflow tools. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe continues to build credibility around responsible AI: The company joined the Open Source AI Cybersecurity Alliance, which is focused on shared defenses and standards for safer AI systems. The move may improve Adobe’s positioning with enterprise customers, although it is unlikely to have an immediate financial effect. Adobe Joins Open Source AI Cybersecurity Alliance

The company joined the Open Source AI Cybersecurity Alliance, which is focused on shared defenses and standards for safer AI systems. The move may improve Adobe’s positioning with enterprise customers, although it is unlikely to have an immediate financial effect. Neutral Sentiment: Creator and education initiatives provide brand support: Pearson’s 2026 Adobe Certified Professional World Championship highlighted student use of Adobe’s creative software. The event supports ecosystem engagement and brand visibility but has limited direct impact on near-term revenue or earnings. Pearson Names Certiport 2026 Adobe Certified Professional World Champion

Pearson’s 2026 Adobe Certified Professional World Championship highlighted student use of Adobe’s creative software. The event supports ecosystem engagement and brand visibility but has limited direct impact on near-term revenue or earnings. Negative Sentiment: Competitive and execution risks remain: Commentary comparing Adobe Express with Canva and analysis noting uncertainty around Adobe’s AI transition underscore concerns about competition, monetization and whether new AI features can accelerate growth enough to offset disruption from generative-AI tools.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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