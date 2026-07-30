Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,310 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,081,190,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,947,799 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,665,508,000 after buying an additional 3,049,987 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 34,249,183 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,689,855,000 after buying an additional 2,916,288 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $795,378,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,481,176 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,895,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,729 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,370,056.22. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 8,502 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $3,099,319.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,302,860.46. This trade represents a 20.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $358.00 to $356.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $374.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $335.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $360.09.

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Chubb Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $362.05 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $264.10 and a 52-week high of $365.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $337.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.27. The firm has a market cap of $140.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.77 by $0.49. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 18.10%.The firm had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. Chubb's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 27.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Further Reading

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