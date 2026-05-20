ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Bought by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,781 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 1.7% of Jag Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $15,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its stake in ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in ASML by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Santander lowered ASML from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research lowered ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,504.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,459.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $683.48 and a 1 year high of $1,603.49. The firm has a market cap of $573.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,420.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,288.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML said the first chips made with its new High-NA machines should arrive within months, signaling progress toward commercialization of its next-generation lithography platform and supporting future equipment demand. Reuters article

ASML said the first chips made with its new High-NA machines should arrive within months, signaling progress toward commercialization of its next-generation lithography platform and supporting future equipment demand. Positive Sentiment: Barclays upgraded ASML to buy , adding analyst support and reinforcing the view that the company’s earnings outlook and market position remain attractive. MarketScreener article

Barclays upgraded ASML to , adding analyst support and reinforcing the view that the company’s earnings outlook and market position remain attractive. Positive Sentiment: News that billionaire investor Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management took a reported $655 million position in ASML highlights continued institutional conviction in the company’s monopoly-like position in advanced chip equipment. TheStreet article

News that billionaire investor Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management took a reported $655 million position in ASML highlights continued institutional conviction in the company’s monopoly-like position in advanced chip equipment. Positive Sentiment: ASML also reported a share buyback update, which can signal confidence in cash generation and support the stock through capital returns. GlobeNewswire article

ASML also reported a share buyback update, which can signal confidence in cash generation and support the stock through capital returns. Neutral Sentiment: ASML’s partnership with Tata Electronics to support India’s first front-end semiconductor fab expands its international growth opportunities, but the financial impact is likely to take time to show up. MSN article

ASML’s partnership with Tata Electronics to support India’s first front-end semiconductor fab expands its international growth opportunities, but the financial impact is likely to take time to show up. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group nudged up FY2026 EPS estimates slightly, which is supportive but not a major surprise relative to consensus. Zacks article

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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