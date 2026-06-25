ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,758.39 on Thursday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $683.48 and a 1 year high of $1,959.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.54 billion, a PE ratio of 63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,615.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,416.35.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, June 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,772.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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