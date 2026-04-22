ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.'s holdings in ASML were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 4.5% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,504,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,335,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ASML by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $959,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 34.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,458.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $573.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.88. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,400.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,228.75. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $631.00 and a 1-year high of $1,547.22.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $3.1771 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ASML's previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ASML's payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings raised ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,504.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

More ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and upgraded guidance: ASML reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results, expanded margins and lifted 2026 revenue guidance to €36–40B, supporting a multi-year growth runway from logic and memory demand. Read More.

Q1 beat and upgraded guidance: ASML reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results, expanded margins and lifted 2026 revenue guidance to €36–40B, supporting a multi-year growth runway from logic and memory demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven demand and EUV adoption: Analysts note robust AI-related chip demand is accelerating EUV tool adoption and sustaining premium margins, reinforcing secular tailwinds for ASML’s lithography franchise. Read More.

AI-driven demand and EUV adoption: Analysts note robust AI-related chip demand is accelerating EUV tool adoption and sustaining premium margins, reinforcing secular tailwinds for ASML’s lithography franchise. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns and dividend: ASML has been repurchasing shares under its buyback program (recent weekly purchases disclosed) and will pay a dividend on May 5 — both actions support shareholder returns and can underpin the stock. Read More.

Capital returns and dividend: ASML has been repurchasing shares under its buyback program (recent weekly purchases disclosed) and will pay a dividend on May 5 — both actions support shareholder returns and can underpin the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment mixed but tilted positive: The stock has an average broker rating around "Moderate Buy" with some upward fair-value adjustments, yet opinions remain split on valuation. Read More.

Brokerage sentiment mixed but tilted positive: The stock has an average broker rating around "Moderate Buy" with some upward fair-value adjustments, yet opinions remain split on valuation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term capacity demand: NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang said manufacturing bottlenecks are a 2–3 year problem — implying sustained demand for chipmaking tools like ASML’s as capacity ramps, which supports tool orders over multiple years. Read More.

Longer-term capacity demand: NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang said manufacturing bottlenecks are a 2–3 year problem — implying sustained demand for chipmaking tools like ASML’s as capacity ramps, which supports tool orders over multiple years. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Export-control/China risk rising: The proposed bipartisan MATCH Act would restrict exports and servicing of advanced lithography systems to China — if enacted, this could materially reduce ASML’s access to a large market and hurt near-term revenue visibility. Read More.

Export-control/China risk rising: The proposed bipartisan MATCH Act would restrict exports and servicing of advanced lithography systems to China — if enacted, this could materially reduce ASML’s access to a large market and hurt near-term revenue visibility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution on valuation and order/book uncertainty: Some analysts/some pieces argue the stock is richly valued with downside to targets, and that H2 growth assumptions and bookings visibility introduce risk despite strong demand. Read More.

Analyst caution on valuation and order/book uncertainty: Some analysts/some pieces argue the stock is richly valued with downside to targets, and that H2 growth assumptions and bookings visibility introduce risk despite strong demand. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Repeated China export headlines prompting sell-side scrutiny: Multiple articles flag a new China export threat — these narratives can pressure sentiment and volatility while lawmakers and regulators consider policy. Read More.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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