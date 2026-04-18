ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 13,230 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd's holdings in ASML were worth $45,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its stake in ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on ASML to $1,971.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Santander lowered ASML from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,504.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,459.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,398.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,219.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.88. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $614.06 and a 1 year high of $1,547.22.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $3.1771 dividend. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from ASML's previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and management raised 2026 revenue guidance to €36–40B, signaling stronger-than-expected AI and memory demand. Read More.

Q1 beat and management raised 2026 revenue guidance to €36–40B, signaling stronger-than-expected AI and memory demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: ASML says EUV demand is outpacing supply and has increased low‑NA EUV capacity targets, supporting medium-term equipment growth. Read More.

ASML says EUV demand is outpacing supply and has increased low‑NA EUV capacity targets, supporting medium-term equipment growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Major banks reaffirm/upgrade ASML (Berenberg, Deutsche Bank) and analysts point to ASML/TSMC results as confirmation that hyperscaler AI spending remains strong. Read More. Read More.

Major banks reaffirm/upgrade ASML (Berenberg, Deutsche Bank) and analysts point to ASML/TSMC results as confirmation that hyperscaler AI spending remains strong. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some observers note ASML’s valuation premium has shrunk even as shares run higher YTD — a reminder valuation multiples are compressing versus peers. Read More.

Some observers note ASML’s valuation premium has shrunk even as shares run higher YTD — a reminder valuation multiples are compressing versus peers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating, reflecting mixed views on near-term visibility despite solid fundamentals. Read More.

DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating, reflecting mixed views on near-term visibility despite solid fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Export controls are reducing China sales and contributed to a recent pullback; regional constraints remain a risk to top-line growth. Read More.

Export controls are reducing China sales and contributed to a recent pullback; regional constraints remain a risk to top-line growth. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management stopped publishing quarterly bookings and gave a softer Q2 outlook than some expected, increasing short-term demand visibility concerns. Read More.

Management stopped publishing quarterly bookings and gave a softer Q2 outlook than some expected, increasing short-term demand visibility concerns. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational headwinds — supply-chain constraints and negative free cash flow in the quarter — and a moderate post‑earnings selloff show some investors are taking profits. Read More.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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