ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Stake Lessened by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 141.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in ASML by 153.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,772.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,769.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $695.85 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.78. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $683.48 and a 52 week high of $1,999.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,662.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,447.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

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