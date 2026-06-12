ASO GROUP Ltd Invests $1.64 Million in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

ASO GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000. Trimble accounts for 0.6% of ASO GROUP Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 17.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 839,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $68,555,000 after buying an additional 124,772 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 13.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 918,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $74,990,000 after buying an additional 111,450 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,550,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $126,619,000 after buying an additional 42,929 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter worth about $3,969,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 443.0% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 32,575 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $502,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,897 shares in the company, valued at $796,385.18. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,120,742.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 19,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,317,952.68. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRMB

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.81. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

Further Reading

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