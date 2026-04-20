Aspiring Ventures LLC Buys 4,944 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Aspiring Ventures LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,494 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Aspiring Ventures LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aspiring Ventures LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 778.7% in the third quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company's stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 75.3% during the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 39.0% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 26.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,548 shares of the company's stock worth $10,680,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 153.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,606 shares of the company's stock worth $254,951,000 after buying an additional 847,036 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $146.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.84. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.31 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $350.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company's revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group raised Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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