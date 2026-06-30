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Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 64,304 BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Written by MarketBeat
June 30, 2026
BorgWarner logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Assenagon Asset Management initiated a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter, buying 64,304 shares valued at about $3.49 million.
  • Several BorgWarner insiders recently sold shares, including VP Isabelle Mckenzie and EVP Tania Wingfield, with insiders selling 67,500 shares worth about $4.31 million over the past 90 days.
  • BorgWarner reported better-than-expected quarterly results and maintains a Moderate Buy analyst rating, with an average price target of $74 and a recent quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share.
  • Interested in BorgWarner? Here are five stocks we like better.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,304 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 9,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 899 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,709 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $221,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 57,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,403.80. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,236,482.60. This trade represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,115. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company's 50 day moving average price is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $78.82.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BorgWarner to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BorgWarner

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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