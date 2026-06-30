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Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Written by MarketBeat
June 30, 2026
Cognex logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Assenagon Asset Management increased its Cognex stake by 91.4% in the first quarter, buying 38,643 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 80,908 shares worth about $3.96 million.
  • Cognex posted better-than-expected quarterly results, reporting EPS of $0.34 versus $0.25 expected and revenue of $268.44 million, up 24.3% year over year. The company also issued Q2 2026 EPS guidance of $0.40 to $0.44.
  • Wall Street remains upbeat on CGNX, with several firms raising targets to around $75 and the consensus rating standing at “Moderate Buy.” At the same time, insiders have been selling shares, including two vice presidents who reduced their holdings significantly.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX - Free Report) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,643 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 74.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.58. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.38 and a beta of 1.52. Cognex Corporation has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $71.90.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Cognex had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $268.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $245.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cognex has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.440 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Corporation will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Cognex's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens increased their target price on Cognex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cognex

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other news, VP Darren Marc Long sold 20,252 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,343,517.68. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,990 shares in the company, valued at $264,696.60. The trade was a 83.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Ann Macdonald sold 41,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,727,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $344,714.48. This trade represents a 88.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,847 shares of company stock worth $14,975,098. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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