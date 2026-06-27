Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 2,240,380 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,950,794 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,240,380 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.9% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Alphabet worth $2,567,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A raised its holdings in Alphabet by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $334.71 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.71 and a 52-week high of $404.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Alphabet's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.71%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $38,862.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,701. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,523 shares of company stock worth $4,863,526. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $430.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $376.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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